The Guatemalan National Civil Police captured the Salvadoran terrorist from the 18 gang known as “What Malboro”, who was in that country illegally and was later expelled by the authorities.

The detainee was identified as Adrián Emanuel Meléndez Barrera, 31, who was located in the Los Planes neighborhood, Zone 5, of Villa Nueva, in that country.

Adrián is originally from Quezaltepeque, La Libertad, and had arrest warrants for attempted murder dated April 29, 2011 and another for proposition and conspiracy in an aggravated homicide, in addition to illegal groups dated January 2014.

While in Guatemala he is linked to the “Latin Family” clique of Barrio 18. That is why the authorities indicated that Meléndez will be expelled across the border from Valle Nuevo to El Salvador.

Photo: Courtesy

With the arrest of this suspect, there are already 21 Salvadorans detained so far this year in Guatemalan territory, of which 16 of them were expelled to our country and another six were brought before the corresponding courts for crimes committed there. .