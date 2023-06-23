Salvadoran gang members captured in Mexico and Guatemala – Diario La Página

The Minister of Security and Justice, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that two Salvadoran gang members were located by the police authorities of Mexico and Guatemala in coordination with the National Civil Police (PNC) of El Salvador.

In Chiapas, Mexico, Mario Roberto Morales Pérez, alias Rata, belonging to the 18 southern gang with the rank of ringleader, who was in charge of issuing orders for murders and other crimes in that country, was captured.

The police information records indicate that this gang member has a record for aggravated homicide, illegal groups, public disorder and resistance.

The gang member captured in Guatemala was identified as Guillermo Enrique Martínez Cañas, alias Chalupa, also a member of the 18 Sureños gang. According to the data, he would have fled from Mexico to Ayutla, San Marcos, Guatemala, where he was captured.

In addition, the minister reported that this criminal has a history of domestic violence, robbery and injuries, crimes for which he will have to spend years in prison.

“Both will be taken to prison and will have to pay years and years for each crime committed, know that this War Against Gangs continues and we are not going to allow a single remnant to remain on our streets,” said the Security Minister.

By: Marcela Juarez

