Home » Salvadoran skaters Ivonne Nóchez and Marvin Rodríguez won bronze medal – Diario La Página
News

Salvadoran skaters Ivonne Nóchez and Marvin Rodríguez won bronze medal – Diario La Página

by admin

Salvadoran skaters Ivonne Nóchez and Marvin Rodríguez obtained the bronze medal, being third in the women’s and men’s category of the 500m + D – Track event.

Nóchez finished third with a time of 0:46.650. While Rodríguez did the same, in a time of 0:44.650.

The skater from Cuscatleca finished in third place behind Geiny Pajarro from Colombia and Nelly Fernández from Venezuela.

Nóchez completed a time of 46.65 and with this he completed the podium to achieve a bronze medal, his second in the games after having obtained a silver medal on Tuesday in the 200 meters.

It is the first medal for Rodríguez in these Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 and the third for national skating after obtaining another bronze by Ivonne Nóchez.

The gold went to the Colombian Andrés Jiménez with a mark of 0:43.430, while the Venezuelan José Rojas obtained the silver with 0:43.725, and Marvin Rodríguez won the bronze with 0:44.064. Faberson Bonilla was left without a medal with 0:44.166.

See also  Towards a new goal, Fenji set off again! ——General Secretary Xi Jinping's speech at the Spring Festival group meeting inspired all sectors of society to forge ahead on a new journey-Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Abodi, ‘Sport and Health appointments as soon as...

UN welcomes conviction of Hategekimana for crimes committed...

Breaking Global Temperature Records: A Sign of Ongoing...

This Friday, July 7, water cut for some...

Dewu App: The Rise of a New Generation...

Wants access to assisted suicide, Court orders checks...

South Kivu: resumption of road traffic in Kamanyola,...

José Corzo, the young vallenato who reveals the...

He was under house arrest but continued to...

The average speed will be checked on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy