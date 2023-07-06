Salvadoran skaters Ivonne Nóchez and Marvin Rodríguez won bronze medal – Diario La Página

Salvadoran skaters Ivonne Nóchez and Marvin Rodríguez obtained the bronze medal, being third in the women’s and men’s category of the 500m + D – Track event.

Nóchez finished third with a time of 0:46.650. While Rodríguez did the same, in a time of 0:44.650.

The skater from Cuscatleca finished in third place behind Geiny Pajarro from Colombia and Nelly Fernández from Venezuela.

Nóchez completed a time of 46.65 and with this he completed the podium to achieve a bronze medal, his second in the games after having obtained a silver medal on Tuesday in the 200 meters.

It is the first medal for Rodríguez in these Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023 and the third for national skating after obtaining another bronze by Ivonne Nóchez.

The gold went to the Colombian Andrés Jiménez with a mark of 0:43.430, while the Venezuelan José Rojas obtained the silver with 0:43.725, and Marvin Rodríguez won the bronze with 0:44.064. Faberson Bonilla was left without a medal with 0:44.166.

