Salvadoran Trade Union Unity and its bases endorse President Bukele for a new term

Within the framework of the May Day march, the Salvadoran Trade Union Unit together with its bases endorse full support for President Nayib Bukele, for a new Presidential term 2024-2029.

This morning, different unions gathered in different areas of San Salvador, with the purpose of participating in a march on the International Day of the Working Class.

In the marches people with batucadas, old men of August, zanquistas were observed and one of them goes from the monument to the Constitution towards the roundabout Mexico, in San Salvador.

Gigantic march this May 1, 2023 The Salvadoran Trade Union Unit together with its bases endorse full support for the President @nayibbukele For a new Presidential term 2024 — 2029 pic.twitter.com/gjNygNmODD — Rolando Castro (@RolandoCastroSv) May 1, 2023

Many people from that concentration held banners with legends of support for the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

In this regard, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, highlighted the march held this May 1, in commemoration of International Labor Day, where thousands of Salvadorans reiterate their support for President Nayib Bukele.

“Gigantic march this May 1, 2023. The Salvadoran Trade Union Unit together with its bases endorse full support for President Nayib Bukele, for a new Presidential term,” said the official.