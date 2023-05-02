Home » Salvadoran Trade Union Unity and its bases endorse President Bukele for a new term
News

Salvadoran Trade Union Unity and its bases endorse President Bukele for a new term

by admin
Salvadoran Trade Union Unity and its bases endorse President Bukele for a new term

Within the framework of the May Day march, the Salvadoran Trade Union Unit together with its bases endorse full support for President Nayib Bukele, for a new Presidential term 2024-2029.

This morning, different unions gathered in different areas of San Salvador, with the purpose of participating in a march on the International Day of the Working Class.

In the marches people with batucadas, old men of August, zanquistas were observed and one of them goes from the monument to the Constitution towards the roundabout Mexico, in San Salvador.

Many people from that concentration held banners with legends of support for the administration of President Nayib Bukele.

In this regard, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, highlighted the march held this May 1, in commemoration of International Labor Day, where thousands of Salvadorans reiterate their support for President Nayib Bukele.

“Gigantic march this May 1, 2023. The Salvadoran Trade Union Unit together with its bases endorse full support for President Nayib Bukele, for a new Presidential term,” said the official.

See also  San Gregorio Magno, false invoices for "exchange" of workers: seizure of 700 thousand euros - breaking latest news

You may also like

Masisi: armed men assimilated to M23 kill a...

The EVA Fair arrives at the 93 park...

“Profession Reporter” on the Apennines — Environment

From the foot of the war: the hailstorm...

Riosucio: indigenous babies in a delicate state of...

Zangrillo, public work and training values ​​that enrich...

Ten dead and several injured leave an armed...

Great performers of Christian music shone at the...

The fifth D of Spataro to discover the...

They capture a minibus on route 45AB circulating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy