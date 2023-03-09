In the Justice of the Peace of Antiguo Cuscatlán, department of La Libertad, Wilber Geovanny Rodríguez was accused today, accused by the Attorney General of the Republic of having collaborated with the transnational structure that murdered the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Daniel Pecci Albertini, in May 2022 .

Through his Twitter account, the public ministry has confirmed that it prosecuted the file against Rodríguez, but does not report the crime for which the criminal case has been initiated.

“According to the investigations, the defendant Wilber Rodríguez collaborated with a transnational structure responsible for the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor,” says the Prosecutor’s Office on social networks.

In the investigations that the authorities carried out, they determined that the defendant helped hide the Colombian Margareth Lizeth Chacón Zúniga, who allegedly was in charge of the murder of the prosecutor, on May 10, 2022.

Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, who investigated several cases of organized crime, was murdered during his honeymoon in Cartagena, Colombia. In the investigations carried out by the Colombian National Police (CNP), they managed to identify six of the accomplices who participated in the crime, among them, Margareth Lizeth Chacón Zúniga, arrested in El Salvador, on January 18 in a residence located in Antiguo Cuscatlán .

The public ministry has requested that provisional detention be decreed at the initial hearing and that he remain in jail while the case advances to the second stage in a Santa Tecla investigative court.

