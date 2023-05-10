Salvadorans celebrate Mother’s Day – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Every May 10, Salvadorans pay homage to that special being, mothers. Some celebrate it as a family, and others give a gift to the woman who fights every day for the well-being of her children.

On this special date, many recognize the work of mothers for all the love, protection, guidance, care, and affection that they show their loved ones from the first days of life.

As a token of gratitude, on this Mother’s Day, the San Salvador mayor’s office handed out roses to mothers at bus stops, markets, at the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital, Plaza Divino Salvador del Mundo, among other places, a detail with which brought many smiles to that essential pillar of the family.

“You are the true heroines of our lives, always ready to provide love, support and guidance to each one of us. We thank you for your dedication, patience and sacrifice. They have proven to be true warriors,” the mayor’s office wrote on social media.