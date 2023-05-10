Home » Salvadorans celebrate Mother’s Day – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Salvadorans celebrate Mother’s Day – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin
Salvadorans celebrate Mother’s Day – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 0

Every May 10, Salvadorans pay homage to that special being, mothers. Some celebrate it as a family, and others give a gift to the woman who fights every day for the well-being of her children.

On this special date, many recognize the work of mothers for all the love, protection, guidance, care, and affection that they show their loved ones from the first days of life.

As a token of gratitude, on this Mother’s Day, the San Salvador mayor’s office handed out roses to mothers at bus stops, markets, at the Benjamín Bloom Children’s Hospital, Plaza Divino Salvador del Mundo, among other places, a detail with which brought many smiles to that essential pillar of the family.

“You are the true heroines of our lives, always ready to provide love, support and guidance to each one of us. We thank you for your dedication, patience and sacrifice. They have proven to be true warriors,” the mayor’s office wrote on social media.

See also  First report | September Chinese head of state's diplomatic keywords have "new" meaning_Xinhua News

You may also like

Training seminar for elected authorities closes – Crónica

Gasoline smugglers would pay up to 6 years...

New seizures of narcotics in the Walls area....

improve the status of women and girls

What does Ventana say about violence against the...

Reggio Emilia, ‘Bimbinbici’ postponed due to bad weather...

UN chief urges armed groups in the Great...

Risaraldenses protagonists in National Table Tennis

The Civil Service at “Sapienza Career Days

Jean-Marc Châtaigner: “The DRC has the assets to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy