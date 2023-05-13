Salvadorans close participation in the Surf City ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship 2023 – Diario La Página

Salvadoran surfers Amado de Jesús Alvarado and Sindy Portillo closed today their participation in the Surf City ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship 2023 that takes place at El Sunzal Beach. Both were eliminated in the fifth round of the repechage.

In the contest, Alvarado faced world-class surfers such as Cole Robbins, bronze medalist in the 2018 World Cup held in Wanning, China, who left him out of the competition during the fifth round of the repechage after adding 1.70 more points.

Amado’s grades while in competition were outstanding. In the fourth round of the repechage he achieved a third place by adding 11.50 points, while in the third he finished first, with 11.60 points.

That same amount of points had been achieved in the second round, in which he obtained a brilliant first place after showing his skills on the table. In the first heat of the playoffs, Amado scored 10.66 points, enough to continue competing.

While in his World Cup debut, in the first main round, the native of the department of La Libertad, came third with a time of 10.20.

Regarding his participation, the Salvadoran expressed his satisfaction with his presentation and having reached the fourth round of the playoffs.

“I thank God because this is my first participation in a World Cup, I have managed to reach the fourth round of repechage, I am aware that I could advance further, but the rivals were very strong. I faced world-class surfers and that makes me happy, it helps me grow as an athlete”, indicated Alvarado.

In this sense, Amado assured that he struggled to qualify for the next phase, but he did not expect Cole’s last wave to be so decisive for the final result.

“Coming out of the water, in my last heat, I was sure that I had managed to qualify. But I have to be realistic, in this sport everything can change at any moment and that’s how it happened. I worked a lot and I know that it was all worth it”, assured the surfer.

For her part, Sindy Portillo, a benchmark for women’s longboarding from El Salvador, closed her participation in the world championships in the fifth round of the repechage after placing fourth with 6.16 points.

In the fourth round, the woman from Miguel achieved a second place with 8.10 points, below the national champion of Mexico, Coral Bonilla, who added 10.00 points.

Meanwhile, in the main round of competitions, Sindy finished first in the first heat with 9.03 points; During the second round she repeated and was in the top with 9.34 units, while the third phase she was second with 8.97.

The competitions continue tomorrow with the final repechage heat and the men’s and women’s finals of the event.