This Sunday, Salvadoran families enjoy the different spaces recovered in the Historic Center of San Salvador.

Mayor Mario Durán toured the area recovered in Phase 3, thus verifying the increase in tourists and parishioners this weekend, thanks to the revitalization plan.

“Big surprises are coming in the coming days and weeks. Step by step, San Salvador shines again,” said the mayor of San Salvador.

The population circulates easily and in a safe environment in the different streets of the Historic Center of San Salvador.

Now, the Historic Center looks more orderly and clean, after spending years buried under the sales stalls.