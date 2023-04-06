Home News Salvadorans in territory delimited with Honduras continue to receive government services – Diario La Página
Salvadorans in territory delimited with Honduras continue to receive government services

by admin

President Nayib Bukele has instructed all his officials to bring the attentions of the Government to every Salvadoran, wherever they are.

In response to this goal, the Foreign Ministry continues to provide comprehensive services to Salvadorans who live in the border areas with Honduras.

Personnel from the institution arrived in Barrancones, in the surroundings of the Goascorán River, to prepare a registry of the inhabitants of the place, which was incorporated as a territory delimited by a ruling of the International Court of Justice in 1992.

The residents had told the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Foreign Ministry, Adriana Mira, about different needs in their daily activities and that the Government could solve.

Thus, the team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Registry of Natural Persons carried out the census of 500 residents, with the aim of later giving them special identification with which they can move around the national territory to market their products, access Government, receive health services, education and carry out other activities that help them on a day-to-day basis.

These actions, mentioned Vice Minister Mira, are coordinated by the Department of Border Human Care-Sovereignty Directorate.

Previous governments had denied these people such an essential right as a specific identification, even when the same sentence of the Court forced them to guarantee it. Now, under the leadership of President Bukele, they have the freedom to raise their concerns and needs, with the certainty that the Foreign Ministry authorities will give them a solution.

In the same way, government teams went to remove obstacles that prevented free transit through the bordering river. “Following up on the visit we made earlier this month (March 2023) to the residents of the delimited sector of Goascorán, on the border with Honduras, we coordinated with the Ministry of Public Works the removal of the debris that obstructed the riverbed, which that affected the areacommented Vice Minister Mira.

