Salvatore Mancuso must provide additional information to enter the JEP

After the four days of hearing before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace, the former paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso must provide additional information on the armed group within 30 days.

These are eight specific points that the transitional jurisdiction requested, such as the relationship of the businessmen with whom he met in Medellín for the strengthening of paramilitaries in Antioquia, a list of those people who promoted the paramilitary incursion in Sucre and a list delivered by the Marine Infantry Brigade No. 1 in Montes de María in which the people who were part of military intelligence are identified.

Likewise, he must provide new information on his participation in the creation of the Calima Block, information on the links between paramilitaries and businessman William Vélez Sierra, a list with the specific names of Ecopetrol officials with whom contacts with the AUC were established. and expand the information provided on the link between the Postobón company and the armed group.

“Your entry into this jurisdiction depends on the potentiality of what has been stated throughout these four days, as well as the fulfillment of the obligations to which you have committed,” reported the JEP.

However, everything related and delivered by Mancuso will be verified by the JEP.

Salvatore Mancuso’s statements, virtually from a migrant detention center in Georgia, United States, have been one of the most impressive and media coverage in the special jurisdiction.

The former paramilitary chief spoke about the relationship of the Public Force with the AUC, the role of private companies in the illegal activities of the armed group, and “parapolitics.”

Regarding the department of Cesar, he spoke about the sponsors of the AUC in the region, the details of the death of the unionists and the alleged contribution of the mining companies.