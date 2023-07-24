Salvatore Mancuso will be peace manager

On the morning of this Sunday, President Gustavo Petro reported that the former paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso will be the peace manager to complete the peace process with the paramilitaries.

The rejection and disagreement over the appointment of Salvatore Mancuso as peace manager does not stop. «The peace process between the Uribe government and the paramilitaries has not yet finished. The full truth about the handed over farms is not yet known, in part they have been lost in the hands of the State, recycled to new groups that inherited the paramilitaries. In addition, many bodies of victims have not yet been found. To finish the process and achieve complete peace, I have decided to appoint Salvatore Mancuso as Peace Manager, ”was what the President said on his Twitter account.

No formal decree has yet been issued naming him as peace manager, but the reaction did not last long to know what specific functions would be entrusted to him. Minutes after the announcement on social networks, discussions began between supporters and opponents of the decision. Former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez was one of the first political leaders to speak out. «The process of my govt demobilized approximately 35,000 paramilitaries and 18,000 guerrillas. I am waiting for the evidence of Mancuso’s slander, that the Pte names him peace manager does not matter, the serious thing is that he lies and that there is discrimination, they should give the same status to others like Jorge 40, with 19 years in prison. I warn you, I don’t know him. I have asked none of them and I will not ask them to favor me, “said Álvaro Uribe on his Twitter account.

It may interest you

The leader of the National Salvation Party, Enrique Gómez, himself commented “Salvatore Mancuso appointed peace manager, another slap against the victims, against the justice of this country. Petro’s misrule: by and for criminals, genocides, kidnappers. What a shame!”.

However, not everything was rejection of Gustavo Petro’s decision, there were also people who supported him, such as Senator Wilson Arias said: “Salvatore Mancuso will be appointed Peace Manager so that the truth of paramilitarism, “demobilization” and its alliances is known. I notice @alvarouribevel, @PalomaValenciaL, @MariaFdaCabal and all the scared right, why is it? The truth runs up their legs.” The comment of the militant of the Historical Pact was given without the senators having yet ruled on it.

Senator Ariel Ávila also responded to former President Uribe’s trill and pointed out: “Uribe obviously protests. Mancuso has told a lot of truth, but he lacks the para-economics. That is the great truth that is missing. Jorge 40, on the other hand, has not said anything. He just hides and lies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

