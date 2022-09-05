The malaise of the Treviso League is reflected in the comments on social media at the announcement of the rally in the square. Everyone signs up but they go down hard

TREVISO. “To be accompanied by Mario (Conte, ed.) And by Zaia, the only way not to be with three people in front. I fear the raspberry”, “Here we are with tomatoes”, “I will avoid the center”; This is the tone of the majority of the comments that appeared on Monday 5 on the Facebook profile of Mario Conte, mayor of the Northern League of Treviso, at the announcement of Matteo Salvini’s presence in the city.

Mario Conte’s post and the comments of the leaguers

Other regulars of Conte’s page advised the president of the region and the mayor to stay “away” from Salvini and invited the federal secretary to be seen in Treviso on September 26, the day after the outcome of the vote.

The speeches, almost all signed, are part of a discussion that has been going on for some time in Treviso between the supporters of the League, but which does not exclude members and managers, whose tones have sharpened after the exclusion from the candidacies of some names in sight among former Treviso parliamentarians of the Carroccio.

One of the strongest ailments of the Northern League base is the detachment imposed by the “lumbard” with the Treviso area, after the commissioners favored the inclusion of the very faithful Salvinians from Padua and Verona.

One thing that many believe will favor the rise of the Brothers of Italy, which aims to oust the League from Treviso.