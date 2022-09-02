«The emergency is now: in six months many factories will be gone and many workers will be home. The League says it is better to spend 30 billion now to save companies and shops than to spend 100 billion in six months to pay for unemployment and supplementary funds ». To reiterate this today in Milan is the leader of the League, Matteo Salvini, during a press point in front of the Faculty of Medicine of Milan to propose the cancellation of the limited number. “There is a government in office for at least two months, we can’t wait and waste any more time, we need an energy decree, a national salvation decree now”. The number one of the Carroccio returns to reiterate how from the polls the Center-right “wins out” and cuts short on the numbers of the opponents: “I care that the Center-right wins, I don’t care how much the others take”. According to Salvini it would be important to already have some names of possible ministers, at least the most important ones, before the vote, but to those who speak of possible technical ministers, he replies that that era “has passed”, adding “we ask the Italians to trust good policy, we take our responsibility. The League has always kept its commitments. It is time for good politics to respond. I can’t wait for September 26th to arrive ».

Matteo Salvini, arrived at the press point aboard the camper of the Giovani della Lega, then returns to talk about nuclear power and replies to Nicola Fratoianni, of the Green-Left alliance, who asked the leaders of the Center right to indicate in which places they plan to build the future power plants they talk about: «Let’s ask the scientists, not the politicians, where they will have to go. There are scientists who argue that nuclear is the future, let the Polytechnic decide where, there are more or less suitable areas. Fratoianni put his soul in peace: Italy will return to nuclear power as they are doing in other parts of the world. The latest generation of clean and safe nuclear power produces zero emissions. France invests in six new nuclear reactors and we buy energy at a high price from the French. We are not very smart ». On the other hand, Salvini makes fun of the recent controversy over private jets and their impact on the environment: «A caress and a smile to those who think that the world‘s problems can be solved by abolishing private jet flights. I don’t have it but those who think so makes me tenderness ».

The leader of the League then turns to the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala: “Since the autumn, the mayor wants to leave hundreds of thousands of Milanese who are not rich on foot, preventing access to a large part of the city, for work not for tourism, to those who come from the hinterland if they don’t have a diesel bought last year or if they don’t have the money for a Tesla. It is social discrimination ”. To those who ask him if he thinks the German experiment that for a few months the subscription to public transport for a few euros is replicable, Salvini says he is a possibility: «Why not? There are some realities where the League governs or is in the administration, which see the gratuitousness of some means of public transport, I give the example of Genoa, and have a record of use ».

A mention could not be missing of the use of Tik Tok in the election campaign, which lately sees the arrival of almost all the political leaders, among the last to join Berlusconi and Renzi: “I’ve been here for a few years – concludes Salvini – I social networks are entertainment but also a precious moment for discussion and collection of suggestions. For example, the question of the faculties with the limited number came from the network. It is a democratic square open to all, well if the others come too ».