From the blocking of internal combustion engines in 2035 as requested by Europe to the situation of steel and the climate, up to the theme of the latest generation of nuclear power “and to be done at all costs” and the bridge over the Strait to be built. Today, Matteo Salvini presented himself at the MSC Seascape delivery ceremony at the Fincantieri headquarters in Monfalcone. Meanwhile, the Minister of Infrastructure gives the first news: “The Council of Ministers that approves the budget law will probably be on Monday”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, speaking at the webinar on the bridge over the Strait at the University of Messina.

First, however, Salvini had intervened in Monfalcone. And given that the environment is one of the most important naval industries in Italy and Europe, shipyards and ships take precedence. And so the theme of steel becomes central. Just like the Ilva case: «I will do everything to ensure that Italy does not lose steel, control of steel production in Italy. There is something not working at the southern end of the country» says the Minister of Infrastructure with an implicit reference to the former Ilva. But it’s at nuclear as an alternative and increasingly central energy source that looks at the head of the League. “We cannot say no to any energy source. Italy cannot be the only large country in the world which, out of prejudice, refuses to have clean and safe nuclear power of the latest generation. We can’t afford prejudicial nos right now.” And again: «The restart of nuclear power is fundamental for me in Italy», he underlined, and added: «It is clear that if you start a power plant today, it takes you seven years to reach its completion, but if you ever start, you will never arrive and therefore I count that this is the legislature of innovation, of energy self-sufficiency which also includes, in addition to renewables and hydrogen, nuclear energy».

Strait bridge and works

“In this budget maneuver there will be the reactivation of the company that will have to complete the bridge over the Strait of Messina”. This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure Salvini, defining the work a “symbol of Italian genius and engineering”, speaking at the delivery of the MSC Seaescape of Fincantieri. Skills will be needed: «If necessary, we will also ask for a hand from Fincantieri’s engineering», continued Salvini for whom «after 50 years of talk, bring the first stone of the bridge that unites Sicily, Calabria, Italy and Europe once and for all It’s one of the goals I’ve set for myself.” And again, on the theme of infrastructure. “My challenge as infrastructure minister is to do what hasn’t been done for fifty years, so on Saturday I’ll be in sight at the Mose in Venice and soon I’ll be in Genoa” where passers-by will be blocked. The Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini said it speaking on the sidelines of the delivery ceremony of the MSC Seascape. “I’ve been at MIT for three weeks and I found more than 100 public works commissioned – he added – we need to unblock the construction sites because a construction site, a ship, a port, a railway means work which is the real emergency for the next few years”.

Basic income

Another point at the center of the government’s budgetary issues is the citizen’s income, the workhorse of the Five Stars and which this executive would like to downsize. «With the basic income, but with the boat… That’s enough! In the Budget Law that will be presented shortly, the League will propose important cuts to waste, crafty and scammers”. Thus on Facebook the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini.

According to Europe, some objectives of the Fit for 55 are ambitious, I say unachievable if not self-defeating given that they risk putting entire sectors in crisis. There are some deadlines to be rescheduled because not only will they not protect the environment, but they will put sectors in crisis”. of combustion engines from 2035, he added that this “would tie us hand and foot to other countries. Outlawing internal combustion cars by 2035 is political and economic suicide.”