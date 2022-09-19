Home News Salvini: “Pontida province of Hungary? Letta doesn’t think of a useful thing, she only knows how to insult ”. Fico closes the Democratic Party: “There is nothing to recover”
News

Salvini: “Pontida province of Hungary? Letta doesn’t think of a useful thing, she only knows how to insult ”. Fico closes the Democratic Party: “There is nothing to recover”

by admin
Salvini: “Pontida province of Hungary? Letta doesn’t think of a useful thing, she only knows how to insult ”. Fico closes the Democratic Party: “There is nothing to recover”

The election campaign enters its final week, with a long-distance duel between Letta and Salvini. «Letta is campaigning on insults. You don’t think of me as useful, ”says the Northern League leader. «Pontida province of Hungary? “My model is not Hungary but Italy”. In the evening, Salvini had attacked Draghi: «If Draghi knows that someone is corrupted by foreign powers, he is in the pay or puppet of foreign powers, he is very serious. I was the Minister of the Interior, I fought mafia, I demolished the houses of the Casamonica: if Draghi in the conference says he knows that there are corrupt Italian politicians, journalists, he must go through with it. What does Italy look like if the Prime Minister says that there are corrupt figures in politics and the press? Let him name the names. ‘

In the M5S, Roberto Fico tells Letta that there is nothing to recover at the moment, the relationship with the Democratic Party is compromised.

The direct.

9.22 – Fico, relationship with Pd? For now, nothing to recover

Is the relationship between Pd and M5s recoverable? “We’ll see what happens. Right now everyone is doing their own electoral campaign. Things went as they went, we’ll see how the elections go. For now there is nothing to recover. We of the 5-star Movement will fight our battles, whoever wants to be there will be there ». The speaker of the Chamber, Roberto Fico, told Radio24.

See also  Elections 2022, news on the Government of today 24 August

You may also like

Putin is the great absentee at the funeral...

Robbery in a slot room in Oderzo, bandits...

Totti-Blasi, erotic messages on Ilary’s chat. The lawyer...

Peregrine falcon preys on a pigeon in Piazza...

Rising prices change choices: first spending cuts

Ravaged Marches, Trevigiani Alpini immediately at work among...

Tuscany, the overtaking of women lawyers by number...

Wind and cold water: 15 athletes rescued at...

One hundred and fifty Alpine troops from Vicenza...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the province’s epidemic prevention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy