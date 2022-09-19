The election campaign enters its final week, with a long-distance duel between Letta and Salvini. «Letta is campaigning on insults. You don’t think of me as useful, ”says the Northern League leader. «Pontida province of Hungary? “My model is not Hungary but Italy”. In the evening, Salvini had attacked Draghi: «If Draghi knows that someone is corrupted by foreign powers, he is in the pay or puppet of foreign powers, he is very serious. I was the Minister of the Interior, I fought mafia, I demolished the houses of the Casamonica: if Draghi in the conference says he knows that there are corrupt Italian politicians, journalists, he must go through with it. What does Italy look like if the Prime Minister says that there are corrupt figures in politics and the press? Let him name the names. ‘

In the M5S, Roberto Fico tells Letta that there is nothing to recover at the moment, the relationship with the Democratic Party is compromised.

The direct.

9.22 – Fico, relationship with Pd? For now, nothing to recover

Is the relationship between Pd and M5s recoverable? “We’ll see what happens. Right now everyone is doing their own electoral campaign. Things went as they went, we’ll see how the elections go. For now there is nothing to recover. We of the 5-star Movement will fight our battles, whoever wants to be there will be there ». The speaker of the Chamber, Roberto Fico, told Radio24.