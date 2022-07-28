Matteo Salvini minimizes the contacts between his team and the Russians, but does not deny factual elements of the article published today by La Stampa, entitled “Russians to Salvini’s man, do you withdraw the ministers?”. «Russian shadows on the crisis? They are nonsense. I have worked and work for peace and to try to stop this damned war. Imagine if I go to talk about ministers and deputy ministers, it seems to me the usual fantasy on which Putin is there, there is fascism, racism, Nazism, sovereignty. I don’t think Putin is behind the Rome waste-to-energy plant. ” the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini on radio 24 he commented on the article from La Stampa entitled “Russians to Salvini’s man, do you withdraw the ministers?” .

The La Stampa article reconstructs that at the end of May there would have been contacts between an official of the Russian embassy and the adviser for international relations of the leader of the League. On that occasion, the Russian official would have asked if Matteo Salvini’s party was willing to withdraw the delegation of ministers from the government to bring it down. “If from the left, and some newspapers, will campaign for two months on fascism, racism, on the Russians, the Chinese are not doing the Italians a good service.”

Salvini is keen to reiterate his Western loyalty, but insists that we need to dialogue with Putin: «International politics is independent of governments, we are proudly allies with free democratic Western countries. This does not mean not wanting good relations with Putin. So the Atlantic Alliance is not in question ». “Surely – argues the leader of the League – unlike some other belligerent European country regardless, I prefer a dialogue and mediating Italy”, he added and confirmed that this also applies to Russia and its responsibilities in the war in Ukraine: “The war will end. Those who made a mistake will pay, there are the courts ”.

“I believe that Salvini has to explain his relations with Russia and that we must pay attention to the Russian influences on the electoral campaign,” he said. the Foreign Minister and founder of Together for the Future, Luigi Di Maioon Channel 5.

«Today’s press reports on the ties between Salvini and Putin’s Russia are disturbing, the electoral campaign begins in the worst way, with a huge stain on this affair. We want to know if it was Putin who brought down the Draghi government ”. He said it the secretary of the Pd Enrico Letta on the sidelines of the Coldiretti assembly. Letta announced that he will be interested in Copasir and will prepare parliamentary questions: «If that were the case, it would be something of an endless gravity. Salvini was not even able to deny it with a statement that confirms all his dark ties ».

Antonio Tajani makes a square on Salvini. «Enrico Letta is in serious difficulty: the Draghi government fell due to the responsibility of the Democratic Party and the M5S. They try to find any scandal, but we are ready to face anything, ”said Tajani, commenting on the statements of the Pd secretary on relations between Salvini and Russia.