Carola Rackete, number 2 on the left list, is said to be making speeches in Strasbourg and Brussels. That was an announcement within the party against Wagenknecht and for the party course. It was also an outward announcement: namely in the direction of the countries that are skeptical about the motto “Refugees Welcome”. And it was also a specific announcement. Because in Italy

The contribution Salvini scoffs at Rackete’s candidacy for the European Parliament appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Marco Gallina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

