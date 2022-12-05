“If all goes as I hope, within two years to start with the works”. A government objective, an electoral promise, a program that can no longer be postponed. Matteo Salvini collects the willingness of the European Commission to think about the construction of the bridge over the strait. Or rather, feasibility studies, if the project is convincing. The Minister of Infrastructure and leader of the League returns to Rome exactly as he wished. He takes advantage of the work in the EU Council to discuss with the transport commissioner. It is Adina Valean, Salvini reports, who has left the doors open. The agreement is that the government will have to produce the papers, and the community executive undertakes to discuss them.

Moreover, the connection between Sicily and Calabria is part of the broader project known as the “Scandinavian corridor”, a single large route envisaged by the Ten-T policy for large networks. A connection will have to be made, but at the moment the one via bridge over the strait is not foreseen. Salvini insists with what has already been said, namely that the bridge over the Strait of Messina “does not unite Sicily and Calabria, but unites Italy and northern Europe”. For these it becomes a “priority”, not just for the government.

He is even already risking a time schedule, indicating December 2024 as the last date to start construction sites on whose community-funded activities everything is still to be decided. But he has the twelve-star possibility and the determination of the government on his side. “In this manoeuvre, we bring the company back to life” responsible for the construction of the great work, “then engineers and they will work on an economic plan, with times, methods, coverage and costs that will allow me to return to Brussels”.

Speaking of manoeuvres, the verdict will arrive next week, says the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, for the Eurogroup’s work which is taking place in another room of the same building. While awaiting the judgments of Brussels on the Italian political agenda, those of Rome are arriving on the European strategy: the recovery plan needs to be reviewed.

A mantra, that of a modification of the commitments made with Brussels by the Draghi government, which continues to distinguish the current government. Salvini insists: «The increase in the cost of raw materials and energy is not just an Italian problem. We will have to think all together about times and costs». On this issue too, he assures that he has arrived in Brussels to “build relationships” with partners who, he guarantees, are attentive and ready to listen to Italy’s reasons. “I felt willing to discuss”, also for transport policies, with the halt to the production of traditional motor cars from 2035, another issue that Salvini and the government to which he belongs would like to rethink.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure minister is enjoying what he calls “absolutely fruitful hours”. At least as far as the bridge over the Strait is concerned. The project needs to be updated. «If the commissioner (Valean, ed) had told me “I don’t care” the discussion would be closed. If you tell me, bring us a project and then we’ll talk about money, I’m very happy with my mission ».