Home » Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in a row after beating Sturm 2-1
News

Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in a row after beating Sturm 2-1

by admin
Salzburg are champions for the tenth time in a row after beating Sturm 2-1

“Joker” Karim Konate (88th) made the late decision shortly before the end.

Jon Gorenc-Stankovic (40′) put the better guests in the lead in the first half, Amar Dedic equalized shortly after the restart (49′). Coach Matthias Jaissle’s team has a six-point lead two laps before the end. Due to the rounding off when the points were shared, the defending champion would have been ahead in the event of a tie.

At Salzburg, in front of 17,218 spectators in the sold-out Red Bull Arena, Nicolas Capaldo and central defender Strahinja Pavlovic returned after suspensions, Maurits Kjaergaard took over the left midfield part from Nicolas Seiwald, who gave the “six” for the not fully fit Lucas Gourna-Douath. Up front, Amadou Dante replaced the injured David Schnegg on left-back, while offensive man Stefan Hierländer and Emanuel Emegha up front were also new.

It was an open, intense duel, the opponents neutralized each other for long periods. Salzburg gave the guests more possession of the ball, their own offensive actions usually lacked ideas or the quality of the final pass. For the time being, however, Sturm could not work out any significant chances either. It took exactly half an hour before a pass from Alexander Prass sailed over the Salzburg defense and Emegha’s heber bounced off the post over goalie Philipp Köhn.

more on the subject

picture gallery

SHOT

1: 1 at Rapid: LASK secured third place with a late equalizer

VIENNA. Thanks to a late goal by Thomas Goiginger, LASK drew 1-1 at SK Rapid Vienna on Sunday afternoon.

See also  The treatment of the girl who stayed up late working overtime and died suddenly cost 450,000 yuan: the company "borrowed" 100,000 yuan and had to write documents – People – cnBeta.COM

Salzburg responded a few minutes later with their only top chance before the break, but Junior Adamu clearly missed the target in the penalty area alone in front of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo (36′). A standard finally put the Styrians in front. Manprit Sarkaria’s free-kick found the head of the free Gorenc-Stankovic, who had no trouble dozing off. Shortly before half-time, Köhn had to intervene after a dangerous cross from Hierländer in front of Emegha, who was ready to score.

Salzburg seemed to wobble, but got off to an ideal start in the second half. After Koita’s preliminary work, Adamu failed again from an ideal position, this time against Okonkwo, but Dedic didn’t let the dust-off be taken away from him. Salzburg’s game had become much more powerful in this phase, and Okonkwo had to intervene against both Sesko (52′) and Kjaergaard (53′).

Salzburg didn’t get any more real chances to score after that. Just as little as Sturm, who continued to fight at eye level and repeatedly launched fast advances. Both coaches then brought fresh energy with Konate and Dijon Kameri or Bryan Teixeira and Tomi Horvat. Eventually one of them would do the trick. Shortly after Hierländer headed over the goal from a short distance, 19-year-old Konate prevailed against Gregory Wüthrich in the penalty area and perfected the revenge for the defeat in the cup quarter-finals.

loads


See also  Treviso, on September 18th there is Walking for life: the aim is to reach 4 thousand subscribers

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.



info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.



info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.



Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The king of the recorder comes from Essen-Rellinghausen

﻿More than 3 thousand inhabitants will benefit from...

The foreigner who stole the heart of Margarita...

The debt brake must finally be complied with

Formal employment in Peru increased 2.6% last March,...

Manager of Diomedes de Jesús resigned after being...

The most important news of calendar week 22/2023:...

Problematic corners in the south of Riobamba

Colombia debuted with victory in the U20 World...

Two men arrested in Graz

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy