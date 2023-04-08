Home News Salzburg News | SN.at
The ChatGPT platform has come under massive criticism, bans are being discussed – an attempt to argue against the fear of “Terminator” horror scenarios.

Some animals and plants have a very specific meaning at Easter. First and foremost the Easter Bunny, which in other countries is an “Easter Rabbit”. Where do these and other customs come from? One of the people who deals with the stories is the Viennese zoologist Peter Sziemer from Natural History

The Easter Bunny traditionally brings the eggs.

On the occasion of its 75th anniversary, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a growing shortage of staff in the global health system. By 2030, an estimated ten million skilled workers would be missing worldwide, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday in Geneva. All

WHO boss Tedros: Ten million medical professionals are missing worldwide

The US aerospace company SpaceX is planning a test launch of the most powerful giant rocket ever built, the Starship, next week.

A Starship prototype.

Ewing’s sarcomas are very aggressive malignant tumors that mainly occur in children and adolescents. A team led by Martin Distel and Sarah Grissenberger from St. Anna Children’s Cancer Research has now tested a number of active ingredients on zebrafish larvae, which previously contained tumor cells from childhood bone cancer

