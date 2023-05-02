Salzburg: ÖVP negotiates with FPÖ

The Salzburg ÖVP will negotiate with the FPÖ about the formation of the next Salzburg state government. This was announced by party leader Governor Wilfried Haslauer on Tuesday afternoon after the meeting of the party executive committee. A viable government with the SPÖ is currently not possible, he explained. “I regret that we could not implement the alliance for Salzburg.” And there are too many substantive differences with the Greens.

The decision for the FPÖ was unanimous today. He will remain governor, he cleared speculation about a resignation from the room. The ÖVP will take four seats in the state government, the FPÖ three. The Liberals should now show what they can do.

Three-way coalition with SPÖ off the table

Before that, the three-way coalition between the ÖVP, FPÖ and SPÖ originally sought by ÖVP leader LH Wilfried Haslauer finally burst. “Yesterday, David Egger called again for an exploratory talk. I would have been willing to do that, but the FPÖ was no longer interested in a three-party coalition,” said the governor.

FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek confirmed her no to the APA and spoke of an “undignified tragedy” by the SPÖ. The FPÖ had been “the media doormat” since last Friday and the SPÖ had given numerous reasons why cooperation with the FPÖ was not possible. The SPÖ’s offer was a last attempt at rescue, but it was not meant seriously. Twice it said no, then suddenly not. “You can’t work with such a party, it’s not a stable partner,” said Svazek. “We are therefore no longer available for a three-party coalition.”

See also Covid, Italy is virtually in the "white" zone but Sicily will have to wait a little longer ePaper Read the e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper