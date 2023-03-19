Late on Saturday morning, a 61-year-old man from Styria had a fatal accident in the ski area of ​​St. Johann Alpendorf (Salzburg). Shortly before the valley station of the Strassalmbahn, the pensioner collided with a 13-year-old Frenchman. Despite immediate first aid, the 61-year-old died at the scene of the accident. The 13-year-old was seriously injured and taken to the Tauern Clinic in Zell am See by rescue helicopter.

According to a police report on Sunday morning, the accident happened in the area of ​​a runway crossing. The staff of a nearby ski hut immediately provided first aid and informed the rescue services, who could only determine the death of the Styrian who had had an accident. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, and witnesses to the accident are asked to contact the St. Johann police station.