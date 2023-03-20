“As for death? I don’t care,” she declared, after commenting that now he must receive monthly chemotherapy for the rest of his life.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, Known for his role in the ‘Jurassic Park’ sagais receiving treatment for a rare stage three blood cancer, The Guardian reported on Friday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Neill revealed that he was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma a year ago while on the promotional tour for the movie ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’.

“I found myself with nothing to do,” the actor confessed. “I love working. […] I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all that stuff. And all of a sudden I was deprived of that,” he added.

When the first round of chemotherapy didn’t seem to work, he signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company to receive “very expensive” treatment, the only person in the Australian state of New South Wales to receive it. The contract stated that if he was still alive after four months, the chemotherapy would be free.

Now, the actor must receive chemotherapy on a monthly basis for the rest of his life. «I’m not fear to die“, he declared. «But it would annoy me. Because I would like to have another decade or two, you know? We have built all these beautiful terraces, we have these olive trees and cypress trees, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I have my lovely grandchildren. I want to see them grow,” he continued. But as for death? I don’t care,” he concluded.