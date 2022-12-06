Home News Saman Abbas, the hearing for his father in Islamabad is missing: the judge is missing
News

Saman Abbas, the hearing for his father in Islamabad is missing: the judge is missing

by admin
Saman Abbas, the hearing for his father in Islamabad is missing: the judge is missing

The new hearing for Shabbar Abbas, the father of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old who disappeared from Novellara (Reggio Emilia) in April 2021 and whose body was presumably found in the countryside near the farmhouse where she lived, did not take place today in Islamabad because the judge handling the case was on leave.

Saman Abbas, the story of Novellara’s feminicide: those interrupted dreams of a girl. Her family killed her

by Giuseppe Baldessarro

“The investigating judge is on leave, so no proceedings will take place today; the date of the next hearing will be communicated later,” a court official told ANSA. Shabbar Abbas, after fleeing Italy with his wife Nazia Shaheen, was arrested last month in Punjab province. His wife Nazia Shaheen is still at large.

Saman, the expert report on the remains of the body entrusted to the super consultant of the cases of Yara Gambirasio and Stefano Cucchi

Shabbar Abbas appeared before the investigating judge of the Islamabad Capital Territory on 24 November. During the last hearing, the documents received from the Italian government to study the case were handed over to his lawyer.

See also  The Qingdao Airlines flight attendant was crushed to death by picking up the work card. The insider revealed the reason behind it | China Civil Aviation Network | Passenger plane was towed to death |

You may also like

Three thousand more accidents at work in the...

Guyuan City Market Supervision Administration Holds Constitution Swearing-in...

Istat: GDP +3.9% expected in 2022 and +0.4%...

Artificial Intelligence’s Incredible Leap Forward – Pierre Haski

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Treviso vast area projects, 16 million from the...

Hefei, Anhui: Epidemic prevention must abandon “outdated” practices...

Taranto, newborn dies a few hours after giving...

“Guidelines for the Work of Volunteer Services for...

A special therapy for children at the Pordenone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy