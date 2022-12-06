The new hearing for Shabbar Abbas, the father of Saman Abbas, the 18-year-old who disappeared from Novellara (Reggio Emilia) in April 2021 and whose body was presumably found in the countryside near the farmhouse where she lived, did not take place today in Islamabad because the judge handling the case was on leave.

“The investigating judge is on leave, so no proceedings will take place today; the date of the next hearing will be communicated later,” a court official told ANSA. Shabbar Abbas, after fleeing Italy with his wife Nazia Shaheen, was arrested last month in Punjab province. His wife Nazia Shaheen is still at large.

Shabbar Abbas appeared before the investigating judge of the Islamabad Capital Territory on 24 November. During the last hearing, the documents received from the Italian government to study the case were handed over to his lawyer.