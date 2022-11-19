NOVELLARA (Reggio Emilia) – An inspection by the Ris is underway in Novellara (Reggio Emilia) not far from the farmhouse where the family of Saman Abbas lived. The carabinieri, yesterday evening, found human remains buried and investigations are underway by the carabinieri to understand if it is the young woman. The 18-year-old Pakistani woman who refused an arranged marriage has been missing since the night of April 30, 2021 and under investigation for her murder five relatives. In recent days the father, Shabbar Abbaswas arrested in Pakistan.



The inspection area in Novellara

The remains of the body were discovered yesterday after an inspection in a abandoned cottage in the village, a few hundred meters from the house where the Abbas family lived. The area has been closed since the early hours of the morning. The investigations are coordinated by the Reggio prosecutor’s office, led by the prosecutor Gaetano Paci. At work are the carabinieri of the investigative unit and those of the Guastalla company. The Ris are proceeding with the recovery and finding operations. Firefighters are also on site.





Saman’s story

“My wife is no longer in Pakistan, she has left for Europe. It is useless to look for her…”, were the first words spoken to the police by Shabbar Abbas, to protect his wife Nazia Shaheen. Arrested last Tuesday, the man hardly said anything else. Just a few sentences about the “sorrow” of her daughter’s disappearance togetherthen the defense of the partner (a phrase that few believe), as if to save her from the accusations brought by the Reggio Emilia prosecutor’s office.

Shabbar Abbas, accused together with Nazia, his brother Danish Hasnain and to the grandchildren, Ikram Ijaz e Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq, of the murder of his 18-year-old daughter, which took place in Novellara shortly after midnight on April 30, 2021, he effectively handed himself over to the Pakistani authorities. No attempt to escape, no resistance, a sign that his was an unconditional surrender. Perhaps the only possible choice to try to at least save his wife. In recent weeks, the feds had begun putting pressure on the police in the Punjab region, where the couple fled a few hours after the murder of the girl who had refused an arranged marriage, and the results are in.



The new inspection by the carabinieri

The night before departure, according to investigators, Saman was murdered by her uncle, with the approval of her parents and the collaboration of her cousins. In those same hours, her body was made to disappear and, first of all, her parents and then her other family members, lost track of themselves to return home. Which she probably would have achieved if Saman’s sixteen-year-old brother hadn’t been stopped at the border, who told the magistrates about that terrible night. The quarrels, his sister’s attempt to escape and the tragic epilogue with the arrival of his uncle Danish: “It was him, I’m sure, even if he didn’t tell me where he put her body…”.

His statements, together with the wiretaps and images from the surveillance cameras of the farm where the Abbas lived, are considered sufficient material to support the prosecution at the trial which will begin in Reggio Emilia on 10 February next. His uncle (arrested in Paris in September) and his cousins ​​(found and handcuffed, one in France and the other in Spain) will be on trial. For the prosecutor of Reggio Emilia, Gaetano Paci, “it is an important result”.

And the hope “is that the extradition times will be short”. Paci explains: “The timing depends on the Pakistani judges and the assessments they will make on our request.” The delivery of Shabbar Abbas means arriving at the trial “with further elements of clarity”. The investigators, for example, could ask the man to account for a phone call made when he was already on the run to a relative: “I left my son in Italy (Saman’s younger brother now entrusted to a protected community, ed). I have killed my daughter and came, I don’t give a damn about anyone”.