BOLOGNA – “I am already dead, I killed her, I killed her for my dignity and my honor. We killed her.” First he speaks in the singular and then in the plural, the father of Saman Abbas. Because the death of the eighteen-year-old Pakistani woman who disappeared on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021 in Novellara (Reggio Emilia), is a family crime in which many have played a role.