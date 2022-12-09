The whole body, the clothes still on, the bracelets she wore on her ankles and those three earrings. There are no more doubts: the remains unearthed in Novellara (Reggio Emilia) at the end of November are those of Saman Abbas. Though it’s still not sure how she was killed. Experts found no signs of trauma or cuts on the rest of her body, while a rather marked wound would be evident around her neck.