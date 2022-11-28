BOLOGNA – The remains of Saman Abbas, the eighteen-year-old Pakistani girl who disappeared and was killed in Novellara on the night between 30 April and 1 May 2021, have been unearthed. The body was found in a farmhouse just over half a kilometer from where the girl lived with her his family. The operations had started on November 18th. Now the remains will have to be analyzed in Milan.

To do this, the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia has appointed the anatomopathological specialist Christine Cattaneowhich has already dealt with various news stories, by Yara Gambirasio and Stefano Cucchi, and the forensic archaeologist Dominic Salsarola.

Meanwhile, in recent days, the Prosecutor of Reggio Emilia, on the recommendation of the prosecutor Gaetano Paciopened a second file on the murder of together, killed by her own family for opposing a pre-defined wedding. It is a proceeding, currently against unknown persons, which will include any elements against other people who could be involved in the affair.

For now, the only people involved in the main investigation are the girl’s parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen (the first arrested, the second still on the run), her uncle Danish Hasnain and cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanulhaq Nomanulhaq. Among other things, the uncle collaborated with the magistrates by revealing the place where the body was hidden and it is not excluded that this same “availability” could lead him to reveal the name of some other accomplice or in any case, of other people involved in a more or less direct in the murder, in the concealment of the body, or more simply in the initial escape of the five suspects.

During the excavation, forensic investigators have already found a cigarette butt and bottles from which they will try to extract the DNA. “I commend the prosecution for sensitivity and correctness, including tactics, these things denote a strong preparation”, explained the lawyer Riziero Angeletticivil party in the trial representing Ucoii (Union of Islamic Communities of Italy), regarding the opening of a second file.