AstroSamantha she went out on the spacewalk. Samantha Cristoforetti she is the first European woman to venture out of the International Space Station. The ESA astronaut, the European Space Agency, left at 16.50, followed by his Russian colleague Oleg Artemyev. “Once again she is a forerunner” commented the fellow astronaut Luca Parmitano. The station’s cameras have so far not offered clear, close-up images.