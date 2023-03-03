The fact that the Samaria student, Alicia Margarita Moreno Beleño, will visit NASA along with 35 other crew members who will travel to Houston has been described as historic for a dive in the Space Center.

The news was confirmed by Javier Quintero Fragozomember of the Board of directors of the foundation ‘She is’who in front of the entire student group of the Laura Vicuña District Educational Institution, notified Moreno Beleño of the great ‘feat’.

“Alicia is going to start a great feat, because I come on behalf of the ‘She is’ foundation to tell you that you are part of the group of 35 crew members who are going to travel to NASA”, said Quintero Fragozo.

You may be interested: “I always had the dream of being champion in the Union and I achieved it”: Raúl Peñaranda

After the announcement, all the students of the educational institution chanted his name and celebrated this historic event for the students of the city of Santa Marta and the department of Magdalena in general.

“It is a privilege to be part of this program and deliver this wonderful news that will allow the creativity of Samaria children to travel to the stars and become empowerment through science, technology and innovation” mentioned Javier Quintero.

It should be mentioned that, Alicia will participate in the third edition of the program ‘She is an Astronaut’which is led by the ‘She is’ foundation and manages to benefit girls and young people in vulnerable conditions.

Also read: Samarium pride! Cecilia Durán, the magistrate who defends Human Rights in the Supreme Court