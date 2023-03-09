During the day, the District applied vaccination schemes to minors, the 4th dose against covid-19 and crime prevention in that sector.

The District Administration continues to arrive with all its institutional offer to each of the corners of the city. In the Cantilito neighborhood, 245 people had free access to the services offered during the day of the Mobile House of Justice.

One of the main objectives of the program is to provide citizens and the vulnerable population of Santa Marta with access to ordinary justice; That is why Mayor Virna Johnson leads this program inter-institutionally with other national, regional and local entities.

“It is a commitment within the development plan of Mayor Virna Johnson, we bring all these services to the territories. There was attention to 245 people who received services such as those provided by the Registry, the Sisbén and the application of vaccines, through the Ministry of Health”, explained the leader of the Casa de Justicia program, Jean Paul Thomas.

This is how the District administration, through the health portfolio, applied 30 vaccination schemes to early childhood children from 0 to 5 years old, and the fourth dose against Covid-19.

Likewise, officials from the Secretary of Security and the South Police Station provided advice for the prevention of cases of intrafamily violence, as did the Conciliators with Equity program group; meanwhile, the Adulto Mayor program enrolled people in the Colombia Mayor program, while the staff of the legal office of the UCC provided legal advice to those who needed it.

The event also included the participation of the Metropolitan Police, the National Navy and its Coast Guard Station, who carried out recreational-recreational and preventive activities to prevent the consumption of hallucinogenic substances in young people.