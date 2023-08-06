Samarios and tourists enjoyed the beaches of Santa Marta this Saturday

During this Saturday of the festive bridge in Colombia, the beaches of Santa Marta, such as Bahía and El Rodadero, became a refreshing refuge for locals and tourists who sought to counteract the heat and strong temperatures.

The present day a large part of Santa Marta did not have electricity Due to the maintenance work carried out by the Air-e company, however, the sea was presented as an attractive alternative to enjoy and relax with the family.

Under the hot Caribbean sun, the sea was the preferred place for those looking for an escape from the heat during the festive long weekend. From early hours, locals and tourists flocked to the Bay and El Rodadero, among other city beaches, to immerse themselves in the refreshing waters.

The little ones enjoyed the golden sand building castles and playing with the waves that washed up on the shore, while the adults took the opportunity to sunbathe and rest sheltered in a tent. Street vendors, especially those who offered soft drinks and ice cream to relieve thirst, were the most favored.

