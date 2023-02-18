In this, more than 30 comparsas from different sectors of the capital of the department of Magdalena will be present, in which the joy, revelry, music and colorful costumes will be representative of this culture and tradition.

The parade that begins at 3:00 in the afternoon in the Manzanares neighborhood park, takes 30th Street to Hernández Pardo Avenue (carrera 4), continues along Santa Rita Avenue to the Camellón on Fundador Avenue and continues until Pescaíto neighborhood park.



Tourists and the entire Samaria community will delight in these Carnival 2023 parties.

At the end, the coronation ceremony of the Central Carnival Queen will take place, an event that will be enlivened with the presentation of folkloric groups and musical artists such as Romix and Omar Pacheco, among others.



Samarios will enjoy the different costumes presented in the city.

The District, through the Ministry of Culture, intends that samarios and visitors learn more about carnival as a tradition, without a doubt, joy, revelry, music and culture have been the protagonists. The folkloric groups will show their abilities and skills in the interpretation of representative dances of the Caribbean, the comparsas will wear their majestic costumes and live a carnival, full of cornstarch and foam.

All the dancers will show their talent when it comes to dancing mapalé, cumbia, puya, garabato and fused rhythms, making more than one who loves this tradition move. It should be mentioned that each year these festivities bring something new, Samarians and visitors will have more options to enjoy Carnival.