Collision between two cars, the other driver in the hospital too

SAMONE. Accident with two injured on Wednesday afternoon on the Pedemontana.

At the same point where the fatal crash that led to the death of a 15-year-old girl from Strambinello took place on Sunday, two cars collided on Wednesday around 4.15pm, a Ford Focus sedan and a Suzuki off-road vehicle.

Samone, accident in the foothills: pregnant woman injured

The off-road vehicle was entering the ramp on the Pedemontana, when the other car arrived and there was a collision.

Both injured drivers were taken to the Ivrea hospital.

A pregnant woman is driving the Ford Focus.

l