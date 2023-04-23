Home » Sampedrana commune prioritizes road works with neighborhood road repairs
News

by admin
From the municipal government, they reported that interventions are currently being carried out in different communities of the San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú district, through the repair and maintenance of neighborhood roads with loads of gravel and profiling in critical places.

In this sense, they explained the work carried out by the Sampedrana commune, which was declared a road emergency, for which purpose road work is being intensified in order to improve access in the communities that are being affected by the poor condition of the streets.


USE: LIC. RODRIGO MOLINAS-MUNICIPAL MAYOR

