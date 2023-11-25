Sampedrana community unlocks financial problems and receives transfers from the Treasury after 3 years

The municipality of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, after 3 years, begins to receive resources from Fonacide and Royalties. In the first stage, G. 7 billion was disbursed this week and in the next few days the second half will be carried out, totaling about G. 11 billion.

The local mayor, Dr. Carlos Quiñonez, reported the various efforts carried out with state entities to recover the transfers of financial resources that the municipality had stopped receiving due to the lack of accountability of the former mayor Gustavo Rodríguez.

This administration for the period 2021-2026, went through a process of administrative audit, intervention and election of the new mayor, receives the disbursements for the execution of investments in works in the city, which were left in a state of abandonment for a long time.

