Home » Sampedrana community unlocks financial problems and receives transfers from the Treasury after 3 years
News

Sampedrana community unlocks financial problems and receives transfers from the Treasury after 3 years

by admin
Sampedrana community unlocks financial problems and receives transfers from the Treasury after 3 years

The municipality of San Pedro de Ycuamandyyú, after 3 years, begins to receive resources from Fonacide and Royalties. In the first stage, G. 7 billion was disbursed this week and in the next few days the second half will be carried out, totaling about G. 11 billion.

The local mayor, Dr. Carlos Quiñonez, reported the various efforts carried out with state entities to recover the transfers of financial resources that the municipality had stopped receiving due to the lack of accountability of the former mayor Gustavo Rodríguez.

This administration for the period 2021-2026, went through a process of administrative audit, intervention and election of the new mayor, receives the disbursements for the execution of investments in works in the city, which were left in a state of abandonment for a long time.

See also  Palio di Feltre, the four tests and event all in Pra 'del Moro are back

You may also like

Other young Chocoans have hanged themselves

Guizhou female entrepreneur failed to collect debt from...

Closing the cycle and sidewalk gap in the...

They kill him and throw him into a...

Air alert: a plane made an emergency landing...

Petro spoke out about the tanker scandal and...

China Meteorological Administration: Temperatures in the south will...

After the bobsleigh accident in Altenberg: Injured Swiss...

Faculty of Human Health with tutorial classroom at...

To prison for the murder of a man...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy