South Korea’s Samsung Electronics will invest US$230 billion to build five fabs in the suburbs of Seoul, South Korea, but the foundry leader TSMC is even better. TSMC’s 3-nanometer and 2-nanometer investment plans are expected to build more than ten wafer fabs in Taiwan. No matter in terms of process advancement, production capacity scale, and yield performance, Samsung still has a long way to go to catch up with TSMC. long way to go.

TSMC is optimistic that the 3nm process generation will be another large-scale and long-term demand process technology. TSMC pointed out at the corporate briefing a few days ago that although inventory adjustments are still ongoing, it has been observed that many customers are involved in both the 3nm N3 process and the N3E process. The number of final product designs in the first and second years of mass production will be 5nm N5 process is more than 2 times.

TSMC’s 3nm process technology is already the most advanced technology in the global semiconductor industry in terms of PPA (performance, power consumption and area) and transistor technology. Therefore, TSMC expects customers to have strong demand for 3nm process technology in 2023, 2024, 2025 and beyond. However, TSMC has already made every effort to increase its 3nm production capacity, which will bring significant revenue injection in the second half of the year.

TSMC’s 3nm production center is centered on Nanke’s Fab 18 plant. It has completed four 3nm wafer fabs from the fifth to the eighth phases of the Fab 18 plant area. In the future, it will decide whether to build the ninth phase of the 3nm fab depending on market demand. m fab. TSMC has announced that it will build a second phase of 3nm wafer fab at Fab 21 in Arizona, USA, and it is estimated that it will enter mass production after 2025.

As for the 2nm wafer fab that TSMC is preparing, it is expected to be located in Hsinchu and Taichung Science Park. There are a total of six phases of the project, which have continued to progress as planned. According to the information released by TSMC, the 2nm ultra-large fab Fab 20 built by TSMC in the second phase of Zhuke Baoshan will build a total of 4 fabs from the first phase to the fourth phase. TSMC is striving for the expansion of Zhongke Taichung Park The land for the construction of the second phase of the development plan will build two more 2nm wafer fabs after obtaining the land.

From this point of view, in the next five years, TSMC will have more than ten 3nm and 2nm fabs in Taiwan. Judging from the investment of about 20 billion U.S. dollars in advanced manufacturing fabs with a monthly production capacity of 30,000 wafers, The total investment amount will exceed US$200 billion, and it will bring about huge business opportunities in TSMC’s major alliance ecosystem including materials and equipment.

