Samsung Electronics is expected to expand the application of recycled materials for its next foldable phone

Galaxy S22→Galaxy S23 Recycled parts application doubled

Efforts to secure reliability, including the first use of exterior materials for flagship smartphones

Apply recycled materials to all new Galaxy products by 2025

▲Galaxy Z Fold 4 side key bracket with recycled fishing net material applied (provided by Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics is strengthening ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management by innovating recycled materials used in smartphones and strengthening reliability.

According to the industry on the 13th, Samsung Electronics will expand the application of recycled materials to the next-generation foldable phones ‘Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Fold 5’ to be released in the second half of the year.

In August 2021, the MX division of Samsung Electronics announced its eco-friendly vision, “Galaxy for the Earth,” and by 2025 △Apply recycled materials to all new Galaxy products △Remove all plastic materials from product packaging △Zero standby power for smartphone chargers △Business sites around the world It has disclosed detailed goals for responding to climate change and realizing a circular economy, such as zero landfill waste.

Samsung Electronics is working to apply more types of recycled materials to its products through eco-friendly material innovation and open cooperation with partners.

For the first time in the ‘Galaxy S22 series’ released in the first half of last year, Samsung Electronics applied recycled material parts such as waste fishing nets to six parts. In the first half of this year, the next work, the Galaxy S23 series, has doubled the number of recycled parts.

In the case of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, recycled materials were applied to external parts for the first time among flagship smartphones. In addition to recycled plastic from waste fishing nets and waste water bottles used in the previous work, △plastic recycled from waste PET bottles △aluminum recycled from by-products generated during the process △glass recycled from cullet generated during the process was newly developed and applied additionally. did.

Recycled plastic (PA) made from 20% recycled material from waste fishing nets was used for the internal S-pen cover and lower speaker module. Recycled plastic (PC) made from 20% recycled waste water bottle materials was used for the upper and lower speaker modules, side keys, and volume keys. Recycled plastic (PBT) made with 10% recycled waste PET bottle material was used for the front of the exterior case. A film made using 80% recycled waste PET bottle material was used inside the glass on the back of the product.

Recycled aluminum made from 28% of aluminum by-products generated during the process is applied to the side key, volume key, and SIM card tray on the side of the product. Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2), which contains an average of 22% of glass by-products recycled during the process, was used for the first time in the exterior glass of the front and rear of the product.

Samsung Electronics also used recycled parts for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4, which were introduced in the second half of last year. Materials made from recycled fishing nets are applied to the side key bracket of the ‘Galaxy Z Fold 4’ and the volume key bracket of the ‘Galaxy Z Flip 4’, which is a display connector cover.

Starting with the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Electronics, which applied 100% recycled paper to its flagship model packages, also removed a lot of plastic from its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 product packages. Compared to the first-generation Galaxy Foldable, the volume is reduced by 58.2% and 52.8%, respectively.

A Samsung Electronics official said, “Currently, it is not known in detail which parts are applied with recycled materials for the new Galaxy Z series.”