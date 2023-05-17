Samuel Guzmán, milk producer, says he agrees with the assembly of a processor in the Popayán plateau – news

It suggests producing homogenized, ultra-pasteurized and long-life bag milk, as well as derivatives.

By Aura Isabel Olano Correa

In addition to the reduction in the purchase of milk from the Cauca producers by Alpina, that company began to reduce the voluntary bonus, which meant a decrease between $300 and $400 per liter, a situation that forced most suppliers to to sell their product to other companies, including Alival (San Fernando milk) and Mr. Quick. Also to small entrepreneurs who produce cheeses.

With Cauca left without a pasteurizer, several producers are in favor of setting up a processing plant on the Popayán plateau. There is even a project underway in this sense, in which the Cauca Chamber of Commerce and the Cauca Cattlemen’s Committee have been working.

About this initiative, Samuel Guzmán Ayerbe, veterinarian and zootechnician, milk producer in Malvazá, says he agrees with this initiative and that he hopes it will be with dairy products.

Regarding the milk market and the need to set up a processing plant that belongs to regional producers, La Campana spoke with Guzmán Ayerbe, who has experience as a producer and also as an expert in this industry, since he has been marketing coordinator for Milk at Alpina, technical assistant at Colanta and Agricultural Marketing assistant at Friesland. In addition, he was technical director of the Rural Development Agency in Cauca.

LC Alpina reduced the purchase of milk from the producers of Cauca, do you continue selling to that company?

S.G.A. Yes, we are still selling to you in Malvazá, what happens is that Alpina did not announce that it was not continuing to buy, but that it was going to make the payment by resolution to the voluntary bonuses. On the Meseta route, I also sell to Quick, which has the Mr Quick milk brand, whose plant is in Cavasa, between Candelaria and Cali. Other producers are selling it to Alival, in Caloto, next to Alpina. We called Alquería, but they couldn’t receive us, because when they start to get gritted and if they don’t have how to pulverize the milk and transport it, they can’t collect more.

LC Are you referring to Alpina decreasing the voluntary bonus?

S.G.A. Yes. The reduction that was made was depending on the volume that each supplier had, the decrease could be between $300 and $400 per liter.

LC What does voluntary bonus mean?

S.G. A. They are bonuses that plants use for a matter of markets. The obligatory ones or those of the Resolution are for hygienic quality, for compositional quality, for cold, if you have a herd free of brucellosis, tuberculosis and good livestock practices, it is the regulation; but a market or voluntary bonus means that they give you $200 or $400 more per liter, depending on the demand for milk in the market.

CL Is it a significant decrease for you producers?

S.G. A. Of course, Alpina continues to collect milk and if we continue to deliver it at that price, what happens is that, with production costs, electronic invoicing, withholding tax, the National Livestock Fund, freight, plus the costs that a farm, such as employment, public services, maintenance of cooling tanks, milking points, concentrate and fertilizers, is very onerous for producers. Alpina made that adjustment starting in the second half of March 2023 and gradually, to say the least, if you had a voluntary bonus of $400, in the first fortnight it would drop $200 and in the next, the other $200.

LC Without this voluntary bonus, are production costs affected?

S.G.A. Of course, without this voluntary bonus, production is more difficult. The Cauca Cattlemen’s Committee held a meeting, summoned all the milk producers and they analyzed the situation; then the representative of Alival, from San Fernando milk, was heard, and on another occasion the representative of Mr Quick. As a consequence, the vast majority of producers have started to sell to these brands. Alpina kept 50% of the milk volume. It was collecting 40,000 liters in Cauca, then it went to 20,000 and once the suppliers were transferred to other companies, it was left with a minimum purchase volume.

LC What experience does Alpina leave behind?

S.G.A. When Friesland was liquidated at public auction, Alpina bought that company’s assets and bought our milk for 16 years. In that period we did not have any setbacks, cooling tanks and mechanical milking equipment were installed in the different areas of Cauca and Nariño. Of course, it was hard for producers to lower the price of milk, but we must also recognize that it was our commercial ally, which allowed us to grow and that today there is an infrastructure for milk collection. If Alpina had not been there, we would not have learned to extract very good quality milk, and if we had not had the tanks, we would not have had the opportunity to sell to other companies so that they would do the tank truck route, we would still have milk in vats .

Milk producers that used to sell to Alpina are now suppliers to Alival, whose plant is in Caloto, Cauca.

LC You know the two sides of the business, as a pasteurizer worker and as a milk producer. How do you see these two businesses?

S.G.A. When you are a producer, you only see that side of the coin, and lowering the price is a problem, but when you have been in the company, you also know what one more daily truck is, there are 30,000 liters, a week already it has 210,000 and in the month it accumulates, so the company can say that it buys the milk, but taking away the voluntary bonus, and the freight, in this case to Sopó, in Cundinamarca, to pulverize it. That could be an account made by that company, because Alpina has 800,000 liters a day and has reached 1,100,000 liters a day.

I also believe that the doors must be left open, because the markets are changing and the more companies continue to buy milk, there will be more stability for producers.

LC What factors could influence the decrease in the purchase of milk by Alpina?

S.G.A. I don’t know what problems it had at the Caloto plant, but I think there are several factors, such as the difficulty of mobility, due to the clogging of the road in Rosas, also Alpina’s forte in Cauca is not selling liquid milk, but the production of cheese, yogurt, oats and juices; the blockades of the Pan-American highway, which is closed three times in a week due to different protests, which creates uncertainty and great losses; the little commitment of the human resource with the work that must be carried out.

Dairy herd in Malvazá, Cauca.

LC What do you think about setting up a milk processing plant on the Popayán plateau?

S.G.A. The Cauca Chamber of Commerce and the Cattlemen’s Committee are helping several small producers to set up a milk processor. Ideally, it should be a company that can produce milk with a long shelf life, because the stores in Popayán do not install refrigerators. I wish it were a long-lived stock market, because a long-lived frig goes to large stores, which pay suppliers in 90 days and you need to have a flow of capital.

If you ask me, I would start with homogenized, ultra-pasteurized, long-life bagged milk, but not low in fat, rather it tastes like milk. Start with a volume of 10 thousand liters and grow. The same milk that the producers are delivering, but without removing fat to make butter, but homogenizing it, to avoid lumps in the milk.

The installation of a processing plant on the Popayán plateau is necessary.