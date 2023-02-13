The president expressed his sadness at the death of the former mayor, adding that his case leaves a lesson on what should not be done in politics.

While expressing his sadness over the death of former senator and former mayor of Bogotá Samuel Moreno Rojas, President Gustavo Petro considered that his case leaves a lesson on what should not be done in politics.

The president specifically referred to the militants of the leftist parties, and alluded to the sentence for corruption that weighed against Moreno, which he paid at the Police School in Bogotá.

«I am saddened by the death of Samuel Moreno. A life truly lost. A lesson to the left about the paths that a political alternative should never take, “said Petro verbatim on his Twitter account this Saturday morning.

This was his first reaction to the death of the former president of the capital, which occurred on the night of this Friday, February 10.

It is worth mentioning that it was Gustavo Petro, in his capacity as congressman, who revealed the network of corruption that sheltered the then mayor, his brother Néstor Iván Moreno Rojas, and several officials of his administration.

That scandal was known as the ‘contracting carousel’, and it consisted of charging 10 percent of the total value of million-dollar road infrastructure contracts in Bogotá.

Regarding the death of the former mayor, the hospital gave a report stating that “he presented a refractory shock until he presented cardiac arrest.”

The former president passed away surrounded by his family.

Samuel Moreno Rojas, grandson of former de facto president Gustavo Rojas Pinilla, was 62 years old, and fainted on the afternoon of Thursday, February 9, when he was in his cell at the National Police Police School.

After resuscitation work, he was taken to the medical center with no vital signs, but he was revived and admitted to the ICU.

He presented “progressive hemodynamic instability with multiple organ involvement.”

Moreno Rojas had been deprived of liberty for more than 10 years and had two other sentences of 25 years and 24 years in prison pending.

