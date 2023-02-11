Home News Samuel Moreno died
News

Samuel Moreno died

by admin
Samuel Moreno died

The former mayor of Bogotá, convicted of corruption, died this Friday afternoon.

The politician convicted of corruption, was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Military Hospital, in Bogotá, after suffering health complications in the cell where he was serving his sentence at the Police Carabineros school.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Justice set one of the sentences against the former mayor of Bogotá, Samuel Moreno Rojas, at 11 years and 10 months in prison, for acts of corruption committed in the so-called “contract carousel” of the city.

For the crimes of bribery and undue interest in the execution of contracts, the Chamber confirmed last year the sentence against Moreno Rojas because it was shown that, together with the businessmen of the Nule Group, the lawyer Álvaro Dávila, the then district comptroller Miguel Morales Russi and IDU employees, were responsible for the agreement to pay success commissions corresponding to specific percentages of the value of each of the road network contracts that were awarded.

Regarding his state of health, it was learned that he had been suffering from severe coronary disease and on the afternoon of February 9 he suffered fainting spells and complications, for which he was taken to the Military Hospital, where his death was finally confirmed.

See also  Fatal illness, half an hour for the ambulance - breaking latest news

You may also like

summary of the most important events of the...

Many places in Hubei issued yellow warning signals...

A migrant from Cali was murdered by her...

Former mayor of Bogotá Samuel Moreno Rojas died.

Phase I of Zhongguancun (Jingxi) Artificial Intelligence Technology...

US sanctions six Chinese companies after spy balloon...

After the snow, the morning peak traffic did...

Another aqueduct that was finished and that doesn’t...

In Codazzi they investigate the murder of a...

Qibin District, Hebi City held the 2022 Annual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy