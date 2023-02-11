The former mayor of Bogotá, convicted of corruption, died this Friday afternoon.

The politician convicted of corruption, was in the Intensive Care Unit of the Military Hospital, in Bogotá, after suffering health complications in the cell where he was serving his sentence at the Police Carabineros school.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Justice set one of the sentences against the former mayor of Bogotá, Samuel Moreno Rojas, at 11 years and 10 months in prison, for acts of corruption committed in the so-called “contract carousel” of the city.

For the crimes of bribery and undue interest in the execution of contracts, the Chamber confirmed last year the sentence against Moreno Rojas because it was shown that, together with the businessmen of the Nule Group, the lawyer Álvaro Dávila, the then district comptroller Miguel Morales Russi and IDU employees, were responsible for the agreement to pay success commissions corresponding to specific percentages of the value of each of the road network contracts that were awarded.

Regarding his state of health, it was learned that he had been suffering from severe coronary disease and on the afternoon of February 9 he suffered fainting spells and complications, for which he was taken to the Military Hospital, where his death was finally confirmed.