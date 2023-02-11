Home News Samuel Moreno, former mayor of Bogotá convicted of corruption, died
Samuel Moreno, former mayor of Bogotá convicted of corruption, died

Samuel Moreno, former mayor of Bogotá convicted of corruption, died

After spending several hours in critical condition, the former mayor of Bogotá, Samuel Moreno Rojas died at the Military Hospital. Moreno, convicted of the ‘merry-go-round’ of hiring, was reportedly hospitalized on February 9 after suffering a heart attack in his cell at the Police School of the National Police.

The director of the hospital, Clara Galvis, confirmed the death of the former local president, who had several organs compromised due to the vascular accident.

The former president was born on February 11, 1960 in Miami, this, due to the exile of his parents and grandfather, the general and former president Gustavo Rojas Pinilla. Graduated as a lawyer, he became mayor of Bogotá for the Polo Democrático Alternativo party in 2008. On May 3, 2011, he was dismissed from his position by then attorney Alejandro Ordoñez, who suspended him for investigations that involved him in the public works contracting scandal in the Colombian capital, known as the ‘contracting carousel’.

On March 8, 2016, he received his first sentence due to these events. The foregoing, confirming his improper participation in contracts and bribery. In January 2017, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

His death was recorded by the military hospital around 6:30 in the afternoon on February 10. According to the health institution: he “presented a refractory shock until he presented cardiac arrest.” The statement from the Military Hospital confirmed at the same time, the presence of his family at his death.

