San Benigno crashes into a trailer: a 57-year-old from Montanaro dies
News

by admin
On the spot there are works of cutting of the vegetation, the vehicle that has buffered was used for road signs

Lydia Massia

05 September 2022

SAN BENIGNO CANAVESE. A 57-year-old from Montanaro died around 3 pm today in a rear-end collision along the provincial road 40 between the municipalities of San benigno and Foglizzo. According to an initial reconstruction, the man driving his Fiat Panda ended up under the trailer of a vehicle used for road signs. In that section, work is underway to cut the vegetation.

Rescue was timely, on the opposite side of the road, but there was nothing more for the man to do. The Volpiano carabinieri are operating on the scene of the accident and the helicopter rescue service has also landed.

