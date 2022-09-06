SAN BENIGNO CANAVESE. The problem of managing public parks is common to many administrations. But not in all countries there are two children, like Erika and Claudio, who clean up an entire street. The mayor and the recently installed councilors of San Benigno found themselves having to face a small emergency. «We are absolutely convinced – explains the mayor Alberto Graffino – that the situation found in our settlement was not appropriate and we immediately included it among our priorities. Unfortunately, solving a problem that has now become an emergency is very different from managing daily maintenance and to do so the administrators themselves were sometimes involved, as well as the necessary financial resources “.

Among the causes that have aggravated the problem, Graffino inserts the two-year period of Covid which has limited the preliminary pre-season interventions in past seasons and the new legislation, much more limiting, to the use of herbicides which is certainly an improvement from an environmental point of view, but it greatly complicates the working approach. «We are thinking about a different systemic approach – he continues – which allows ordinary management worthy of our community. Unfortunately, there is sometimes a situation of poor maintenance even in private funds close to public roads, both for weeds and for hedges, which sometimes prevent a safe passage for pedestrians or limit the visibility of the signs, forcing our forces of ‘ order to commit one’s time by intervening to order to remedy such situations “. To this end, an order will be issued in the next few days that obliges the so-called frontists, that is the owners who overlook the public road, to keep the passage clear of branches, hedges and weeds. “Surely if everyone does his part – he adds -, since the municipal territory belongs to all of us, we will indirectly have a global benefit. As they say in these cases, we are working for you, but also for us, your fellow citizens ». In this regard, two very young Sambenignesi Erika and Claudio, “followed” at a distance by their parents, have decided to help their community by completely cleaning up a long stretch of Via Adua from weeds. “It is a symbolic gesture – concludes Graffino – which fully embraces the message that the Administration is trying to convey to all fellow citizens. A famous passage by Paulo Coelho says: “The world changes with your example, not with your opinion”, and they proved it to us! “. –