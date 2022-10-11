After 6 months of restoration, the five bells of the tower of the parish church of San Biagio have been repositioned in their original location, ready for the first new tolls on the occasion of All Saints’ Day. The campanile of the ancient parish church of San Biagio is the subject of a complete restoration work by Costruzioni Bordignon, a company of Volpago del Montello active in the sector since the early 1900s, which today has installed the bells in their belfry, located 22 meters high.

The restoration of the 14th century bell tower began at the end of March, with a project that included the replacement of beams and planking of the decks, the consolidation of the shaft of the tower by means of metal hoops with staggered levels, the reconstruction of the wooden stairs and the castle of the bells, the complete restoration of the plaster based on natural aggregates, to preserve its original appearance. A peculiarity of the intervention was the working with a “sew-unscrew” operation to repair the bricks, maintaining the peculiarities of the time.

The five bells represent an important element in the restoration due to their historicity: one of them was cast in 1684, three in 1865 and only one is from the first half of 1900. Removed from the tower at the beginning of the works, they left for Innsbruck where Grassmayr, a company active since the end of 1500, has worked on the points of wear and damage, restoring them to new splendor. With the relocation to its headquarters today, the general restoration project managed by Costruzioni Bordignon is entering a final phase: by the end of October the scaffolding is expected to be removed, in order to arrive at the inauguration of the bells in early November.