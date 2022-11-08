SAN CASCIANO DEI BAGNI – “An exceptional find, which confirms once more that Italy is a country of immense and unique treasures. The stratification of different civilizations is unique in Italian culture”. The Minister of Culture lets himself be infected with enthusiasm, Gennaro Sangiulianoafter the announcement of the new discovery a San Casciano dei Bagni, in Siena, of 24 bronze statues from the Etruscan and Roman periods.

Divinities, matrons, children, emperors. Protected for 2300 years from the mud and boiling water of the sacred tanks, an incredible votive deposit has re-emerged from the excavations for its richness and quality: together with thousands of coins, ex voto and an immense quantity of inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin, have resurfaced the statues, five of which almost a meter high, are perfectly intact. “A discovery that will rewrite history” the archaeologist announces in preview to Ansa Jacopo Tabolliprofessor at the University for Foreigners of Siena who has been leading the project since 2019 with the grant of the Ministry of Culture and the financial support of the small Tuscan town.

Just yesterday Sangiuliano, on the occasion of one of his first visits outside Rome, had gone to Grosseto, to the laboratory of the Central Institute of Restoration, where the study activities and the first interventions on the bronzes are underway. “I personally wanted to congratulate the archaeologists and the research team”, concluded Sangiuliano, “the study and enhancement of this treasure will be a further opportunity for the spiritual growth of our culture and for the relaunch of lesser known territories. international tourism, but also as a driving force for the nation’s cultural industry “.



(ansa)

The bronzes of San Casciano depict the deities venerated in the sacred place, together with the organs and anatomical parts for which the curative intervention of the divinity was requested through the thermal waters. Effigies of Hygieia and Apollo re-emerged from the hot mud, as well as a bronze that recalls the famous Arringatore, discovered in Perugia and in the historical collections of the National Archaeological Museum of Florence. The exceptional state of conservation of the statues inside the hot spring water has also made it possible to preserve wonderful inscriptions in Etruscan and Latin that were engraved before their creation. The inscriptions contain the names of powerful Etruscan families from the territory of internal Etruria, from the Velimna of Perugia to the Marcni known in the Sienese countryside.

“It’s the most important discovery come on Riace’s bronzes and certainly one of the most significant finds of bronzes ever made in the history of the ancient Mediterranean “, comments the general director of museums of the Ministry of Culture from San Casciano Massimo Osanna, which has just approved the purchase of the sixteenth-century building that will house the wonders returned by the Bagno Grande in the village. A museum to which a real archaeological park will be added in the future.



(ansa)

Probably made by local artisans, the 24 statues, explains Tabolli again, can be dated between 2nd century BC and the I after Christ. The sanctuary, with its bubbling pools, sloping terraces, fountains, altars, existed at least from the third century BC and remained active until the fifth century AD when, in Christian times, it was closed but not destroyed. The basins were sealed with heavy stone columns, the deities entrusted with respect to the water. It is also for this reason that, having removed that cover, the archaeologists found themselves in front of a treasure that was still intact, in fact “the largest deposit of statues in ancient Italy and in any case the only one whose context we have the possibility to completely reconstruct” .



(ansa)

Arranged partly on the branches of a huge tree trunk fixed to the bottom of the tank, in many cases covered with inscriptions, the statues as well as the countless ex-votos, come from the great families of the territory and beyond, exponents of the elites of the Etruscan world and then Roman, landowners, local lords, wealthy classes of Rome and prefine emperors. Here, surprisingly, the language of the Etruscans seems to survive much longer than the canonical dates of history, just as the Etruscan knowledge in terms of medicine seems to be recognized and accepted as such even in Roman times.



(ansa)

A large sanctuary that seems to be a unique place even for the ancients. A sort of bubble of peace, if we think, as Tabolli explains, “that even in historical epochs when the most terrible conflicts rage outside, within these tanks and on these altars the two worlds, the Etruscan and the Latin, they seem to coexist without problems “. Perhaps, the archaeologist reasons, because since its origins the god has always remained water with its divination, its strength, its power: “Here time passes, the language changes, even the names of the deities change, but the type of cult and the therapeutic intervention remain the same “.



(ansa)

“The importance of the method used in this excavation is also represented by the collaboration between specialists of each discipline: from architects to geologists, from archaeobotanists to experts in epigraphy and numismatics” says the Superintendent of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of the Ministry of Culture, Luigi La Rocca. The construction site is now closed, it will resume in the spring. Winter will be used to restore, study, understand. “It will be a team effort, as it has always been so far,” Tabolli proudly comments. University, ministry, municipality, specialists from other universities around the world. All together, with the unique opportunity to write an entirely new chapter of ancient history.

“For us in San Casciano, the sensational discovery that comes from the archaeological excavations of Bagno Grande is a dream come true. This discovery offers us an opportunity that is not only cultural and tourist, but is a real opportunity for rebirth”, the mayor comments with emotion Agnese Carletti leading a group of women: his deputy Fabiola Ambrogi who in the past years was also the head of the administration. And then Irene Picchieriwho leads the archaeological group, Ada Salvi responsible for superintendence, Federica Damiani who works in Milan but dreams of returning here. Federica is also the soul of The terracea festival that since 2016, every summer, brings politicians, intellectuals, actors and scientists to the square of San Casciano.



(agf)

The discoveries of Bagno Grande represent a surprising novelty in many respects “explains Ada Salvi.” It is precisely the plurality of information that is coming to us from the excavation and from the study of the finds has given impetus to a model of collaboration between the Scientific Direction of the excavation, Concessionaire and Superintendence, which sees each actor involved for their skills and experiences “.