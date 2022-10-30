SAN COLOMBANO BELMONTE. Fear of a fire that developed in a carpentry shop in San Colombano Belmonte on Sunday morning, before 10am.

The flames started suddenly, for reasons to be ascertained, in the company in via Del Colle.

The carpentry, where furniture is produced, is located along the provincial road 42 that connects the hamlet of Buasca to Cuorgnè.

The owners of the company themselves called for help.

The firefighters of Castellamonte, Ivrea and Volpiano intervened, as well as the Carabinieri of the Company of Ivrea.

There are neither injured nor intoxicated.

The timbers that would later be used to build the furniture went up in flames.

The fire is being extinguished. The cause may have been self-ignition or a short circuit.