It is necessary to gather the urgent needs to build the San Diego de Las Flores dual carriageway Valledupar-La Paz and Valledupar-Patillal, which should be constituted for political and business diligence in a task scheduled as a priority.

This task must commit the parliamentarians, governor and mayors of the respective territories. In the first case, it is unknown what management has been promoted, or is being processed, and if this is not the case, it is an urgent work that one of the most beautiful towns in the department needs.

ENJOYMENT IN SAN DIEGO

There the vallenatos can enjoy good food, the muse of their poets, the warmth of their people and the tranquility that is still lived there, where their people can still sit quietly at the doors of their houses, on their terraces. , and the iron of the enclosure in which most of the peoples of Colombia live is not noticeable.

In San Diego it is interesting to enjoy the opening of the Carnival, on those cool afternoons sponsored by the Perijá mountain range, but you also experience the discomfort of mobility, which originates from the main road, where there is no difference in the traffic of heavy vehicles and light vehicles, from which the need for this dual carriageway Valledupar-La Paz and Valledupar-Patillal beltway originates, something that in its first phase is already a reality and that the civic group should continue promoting until its successful completion, as well as they did in that first section, which is already in service.

Via La Paz-Valledupar.

THE NATURAL LANDSCAPE

This road reveals that beautiful landscape between the two mountain ranges of the Sierra Nevada and the Perijá mountain range, whose winds will give life to the trees of different floriculture that will be planted to delight the obligatory walk of the vallenatos and national and foreign visitors. to enjoy the delights of peaceful culture.

Regarding the dual carriageway Valledupar-Patillal; and hopefully until San Juan, it would be the closing with a flourish to guarantee the most important corridor of the tourism company that is beginning to flourish in this area, and that has been growing with dangerous mobility, and that has claimed lives during the last years, and injured, precisely because it is a narrow road, and with a high circulation, which is why this expansion of the dual carriageway is urgently required.

EVERYONE WANTS HER

This is a general clamor and without a doubt many share it and would be willing to promote it so that it also becomes a task for those who represent the people in the different instances of power.

Main street of San Diego.

It will also be part of the task to bring drinking water to the communities of La Paz and San Diego by Emdupar, which, although it is in a coma, will one day have to free itself from those who have it broken and about to be intervened; already privatized at most.