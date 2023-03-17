Home News San Diego teacher accused of offering student money for sex
The 13th sectional Prosecutor filed an accusation against the professor Nelson Abril Quintero for allegedly offering money and academic benefits to a student in exchange for sex in the municipality of San Diego, Cesar.

The teacher was held responsible for the crimes of Demand for commercial sexual exploitation with a minor under 18 years of age in heterogeneous and successive contest with violent sexual act.

The investigation was started by events recorded at the beginning of last year. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the professor was the academic coordinator of an educational institution in the township of Media Luna, rural area of ​​San Diego, when he began to harass the adolescent.

Nelson Abril Quintero through blackmail and coercion environments in a personal way in the school facilities… he did it repeatedly during the year 2022 promises to pay money and in kind, spend the year or give him a snack, to the minor so that she would practice carnal access with him. However, the minor always opposed said proposal, ” recounts in the accusation the representative of the accusing entity.

However, the teacher allegedly on several occasions within the school facilities took the minor Against his will and he touched her private parts.

Thus, the teacher must face a judgment in the judicial instances of the capital of Cesar.

Although Nelson Abril Quintero pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was captured in August 2022 in an operation by the authorities.

