The current toll of the road accident that took place shortly before 4 pm in the three-lane section of the A4 motorway at the San Donà di Piave tollbooth between the entrance and the exit of the Trieste junction. Among the victims, the former mayor of Riccione, Massimo Pironi, driving the van, a gift from the Lion’s Club of the Romagna city. The vehicle, in which there were seven people in total, hit a slow-moving articulated vehicle violently.

The news of the death of six occupants was confirmed by the rescuers and by Autovie Venete. The six dead would therefore be Massimo Pironi and five passengers with Down syndrome, belonging to the Cen.tr.o.21 Association which deals with assistance to disabled young people. The van would leave Riccione in the early afternoon to reach Friuli Venezia Giulia. The only survivor, who was transported to the Mestre hospital on a confidential prognosis, would be in very serious condition.

Pironi, mayor from 2009 to 2014, left political activity and retired, had intensified his volunteer activity with the Centro21 association.

The dynamics of the clash

At the time of the violent rear-end collision, slowdowns were reported – also through the variable message panels – due to the intense traffic between Meolo – Roncade and the A4 / A28 junction (Portogruaro junction). The accident occurred in the central lane: the driver of the van, which was moving at high speed, did not notice the truck stopped in the queue. The vehicle is completely crumpled under the truck. To allow rescue and the removal of the vehicles involved, the section between San Donà and Cessalto towards Trieste was closed. The San Donà junction towards Trieste is also closed. There is a huge deployment of law enforcement and rescuers on the spot.





Stefani: terrible tragedy

“We join the pain of the families of the victims and express our closeness to the Centro 21 Association of Riccione, involved in this terrible tragedy in which the former mayor Massimo Pironi also lost his life. he was dedicated to accompanying many people in their life projects. We are deeply saddened and we hope the circumstances of what happened will soon be clarified “. This is the comment of the Minister for Disabilities Erika Stefani.

Zaia: “stop war bulletin”

“We cannot accept that the A4 goes down in history for being the highway with a daily war bulletin. Now is the time for pain, for closeness to the families of the victims, but the problem remains, and must be radically resolved”. Thus the president of Veneto Luca Zaia comments on the tragic accident. “I reread the title of the news several times – says Zaia – because I hoped I had misunderstood …. Even now I find it hard to believe that six people can have a weight in life in this way. We cannot accept it, we could now define it as highway ‘of death’, dotted with fatal accidents in the sections most collapsed by traffic “. For Zaia it should be remembered that the Venice-Trieste “is our gateway to the east, in a territory where several European corridors pass, and inevitably the traffic coming from all over Europe”.

“We must put an end to these daily tragedies – concludes the governor – today of a huge size, 6 dead and one seriously injured”. A disaster on which specific specific dynamics “cannot be entered, because we do not yet know, but which confirms that road safety cannot be separated from necessary interventions”.

Bonaccini: “Close to the families of the victims”

“On behalf of the entire regional community and the entire Council, I express my utmost closeness and sincere condolences to the families of the victims, to the people close to them and to the city of Riccione: what happened is truly terrible, Emilia-Romagna is hugs all of them “. Thus the president of the Region, Stefano Bonaccini, at the news of the accident. “We remember Massimo Pironi as a man who is always available, at the service of his land and his fellow citizens: a loss that leaves an unbridgeable void. Our heartfelt thoughts go to his loved ones”, concludes Bonaccini.

Riccione in mourning

The mayor of Riccione, Daniela Angelini, proclaimed city mourning. The Municipality has decided to cancel the celebrations for the centenary of the city, which should have started in the evening. The association was born in 1993, formed by family members of people with Down syndrome. From the experience of the association in 2015 a cooperative was born, called Cuore21, as an operational arm, above all to ensure autonomy and job opportunities for the disabled. In 2019 he also opened a production and sales shop / laboratory.

The mayor of Rimini: “Huge tragedy”

“An immense tragedy. Rimini clings to the families of the victims and to the city of Riccione in this dramatic circumstance. A particular affectionate memory to Massimo Pironi, former Mayor of Riccione, unfortunately part of this tragedy. Until the last day of his life he has demonstrated his generosity. “. Like this Jamil Sadegholvaadmayor of Rimini on Facebook.

Asaps: 62 very serious accidents in six months

In the first six months of 2022, there were 62 very serious accidents on Italian roads, with 145 dead and 78 injured: one of these recorded more than four victims. The Polstrada Supporters Association (Asaps) notes this after the accident that took place today on the A4 motorway, at the San Donà di Piave toll booth, in which six people died. In particular, according to the Asaps Observatory Report on plurimortal accidents, in the half year 47 accidents caused two deaths, 10 three victims, 4 caused four deaths, one more than four deaths. Some of these took place on the A4 itself.

Compared to 2021, multi-fatal accidents increased by 29.2%, victims by 38.1%, while injuries decreased (-19.6%). The regions with the most episodes were Lombardy and Piedmont, with nine incidents, followed by Veneto and Sicily with seven; 36 very serious accidents (58.1%) occurred in the north, 22 in the south (35.5%) and 4 in the center (6.4%); 18 on motorways or expressways (29%), 37 on state or provincial roads (60%), 7 in urban areas (11.3%). The largest number of very serious claims occurred between 12 and 18, with 26 events (41.9%); 41 accidents involved cars, 10 trucks, 11 motorcycles, 4 pedestrians and 2 cycles, with a total of more than 62 incidents because in some accidents different types of vehicles or protagonists were involved.